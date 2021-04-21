Cash For Charites: Last call to apply for £20,000

Published: 5:02 PM April 21, 2021

Friend In Deed founder, Kelly Lindsay, enjoying a music session with residents at York House care home before the coronavirus lockdwn. - Credit: FRIEND IN DEED

Charities have one day left to register for the chance to get a share of £20,000 as part of this paper's Cash For Charities campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has caused major financial losses for worthy causes and now people can do their bit to support organisations which help hundreds of people each year.

Some 112 organisations and groups from Norfolk, Waveney and north Suffolk have signed up to be part of Cash For Charities.

The Sing Your Heart Out volunteer-run group which has applied to receive part of the £20,000 Cash For Charities fund. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

One of the charities that has applied is Home-Start Norfolk, which offers practical and emotional support through volunteers to families who have children aged 0-5 and going through a range of challenges.

Helen Brown, interim development manager, said: "Last year we limped through financially. We have reduced fundraising activities. It has left us with a bit of an empty bucket for us to fill."

Mum Katie with her son Bailey being helped by Home-Start Norfolk volunteer Amanda, pictured before the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Home-Start Norfolk

She said it was crucial to attract more funds to support the many families and was expecting a spike in demand as lockdown lifts.

Kelly Lindsay, founder of Friend in Deed, which links up children with care home residents mainly in Norfolk, has also applied for the £20,000 pot.

Kelly Lindsay, founder of Friend in Deed charity. - Credit: Friend in Deed

Visits stopped last year and in the meantime youngsters and the elderly have communicated remotely.

The former teacher from Cawston said the organisation had lost 40pc of its income over the past year, which mainly comes from care homes.

She said: "Our volunteers have raised £7,000 which helped offset the loses. Any money would help alleviate a bit of pressure."

Miss Lindsay said the charity, which stops loneliness and promotes kindness, would be needed more than ever after the lockdown.

Charities must have a registered charity number and have until 5pm on Thursday to apply.

If you would like to take part, please fill out the Wufoo form with the required information.

Please email charities@archant.co.uk with any questions.

And from Monday, April 26, people can help by collecting tokens for the charities which will be printed in this and participating papers until July 3.

These will then be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionately to how many have been used for each of the different charities.

