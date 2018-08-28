Search

Last chance to see exhibition on legacy of Great War in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:40 27 December 2018

The Hubbard Wedding by Olive Edis. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service, Cromer Museum

Norfolk Museums Service, Cromer Museum

More than 26,000 people have visited a moving exhibition exploring the breadth and depth of the impact of the First World War on Norwich and Norfolk.

There is just over a week left to visit Armistice: Legacy of the Great War in Norfolk at Norwich Castle Museum before it closes on January 6.

The exhibition, the culmination of four years of commemorations and a huge amount of research by individuals, local history societies and museums around the county, examines the physical impact of the First World War, including coastal defences and changes in agriculture and industry, alongside the stories of communities and individuals whose lives were transformed.

It includes fascinating artefacts, including loans from museums across the county as well as the Imperial War Museum.

Armistice-themed Peace: Street Party 2018 also runs alongside the exhibition until January 2 with family activities including making origami symbols of peace, embroidery, a museum trail and hearing stories of the First World War in Norfolk.

