Final chance to nominate your unsung hero for Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020

Eastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. Overall Star of Norfolk 2017 winner Tracy Eves. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Entries for this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards are continuing to roll in with just days left to make your own nominations.

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020. Picture: Archant Library EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020. Picture: Archant Library

Marking an unprecedented year of courage and exceptional community spirit, this year’s awards are set to be an unforgettable celebration of those often unseen acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that make our communities so special.

Nominations will close this weekend on Sunday, November 1.

This year, the awards are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time and will be honouring those from Norfolk and Waveney who go the extra mile and deserve recognition.

Editor David Powles said: “We are now in the final few days of accepting nominations for this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by your nominations of some of the most inspiring people and communities in our region and we can’t wait to share their stories with you - but we are still on the lookout for more unsung heroes.

“The deadline to nominate is fast approaching and it is so quick and easy to do.”

Hopkins Homes is the headline sponsor and is also sponsoring the Overall Star category.

Its group managing director, Lee Barnard, said: “Recognising the achievements of people in our communities, who have gone above and beyond, is important at any time but is, I think, vitally so this year.

The winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2019. Picture: Sonya Duncan The winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2019. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“I had the pleasure of attending last year’s awards event to hear first-hand the remarkable stories from the region’s everyday heroes and look forward to learning about the inspirational individuals who have been nominated this year.”

Finalists will be announced on November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP.

Winners of each category, including the winners of the Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney and the Judges’ Special Award, will be announced on Thursday, December 3, and featured in a winner supplement on December 8.

Entries close on Sunday, November 1. · To make a nomination, visit the website .

Norwich Evening News and Eastern Daily Press editor, David Powles, talking at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2019. Picture: Sonya Duncan Norwich Evening News and Eastern Daily Press editor, David Powles, talking at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2019. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Logos of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 sponsors. Picture: Archant Library Logos of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 sponsors. Picture: Archant Library