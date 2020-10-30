Final chance to nominate your unsung hero for Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2020
PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 30 October 2020
Entries for this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards are continuing to roll in with just days left to make your own nominations.
Marking an unprecedented year of courage and exceptional community spirit, this year’s awards are set to be an unforgettable celebration of those often unseen acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that make our communities so special.
Nominations will close this weekend on Sunday, November 1.
This year, the awards are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time and will be honouring those from Norfolk and Waveney who go the extra mile and deserve recognition.
Editor David Powles said: “We are now in the final few days of accepting nominations for this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by your nominations of some of the most inspiring people and communities in our region and we can’t wait to share their stories with you - but we are still on the lookout for more unsung heroes.
“The deadline to nominate is fast approaching and it is so quick and easy to do.”
Hopkins Homes is the headline sponsor and is also sponsoring the Overall Star category.
Its group managing director, Lee Barnard, said: “Recognising the achievements of people in our communities, who have gone above and beyond, is important at any time but is, I think, vitally so this year.
“I had the pleasure of attending last year’s awards event to hear first-hand the remarkable stories from the region’s everyday heroes and look forward to learning about the inspirational individuals who have been nominated this year.”
Finalists will be announced on November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP.
Winners of each category, including the winners of the Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney and the Judges’ Special Award, will be announced on Thursday, December 3, and featured in a winner supplement on December 8.
Entries close on Sunday, November 1. · To make a nomination, visit the website .
