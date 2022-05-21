Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Spurs clash

It's a game with little riding on it for Norwich City, but plenty at stake for Tottenham Hotspur.

And ahead of this weekend's Carrow Road clash between the two sides, bookmakers Paddy Power have been stirring things up.

The company sent fake chefs to the stadium with a delivery of dodgy lasagne - in a nod to the infamous 'Lasagne-gate' scandal in 2006, when Spurs missed out on a Champions League spot to Arsenal after losing to West Ham on the last day of the season –with 10 players unavailable due to food poisoning from lasagne.

Arsenal need to hope Spurs don't beat Norwich in the race for the top four - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

In an almost identical situation this year, Arsenal must rely on their north London neighbours slipping up in the final game of the season to pip them to the last top four spot.

Rumours have spread on social media of Spurs striker Harry Kane coming down with food poisoning ahead of the game, though manager Antonio Conte has declared him fit to play.

Arsenal must defeat Everton on Sunday and hope Norwich can do them a favour and beat Spurs, with a draw unlikely to be enough due to goal difference.

As part of the Paddy Power gag, the chefs, who were wearing Arsenal shirts under their aprons, carried boxes of lasagne that were out of date last Saturday to the Carrow Road entrance from a 'Highbury & Co.' van – another reference to the Gunners.

The delivery van featured a number of Arsenal references - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

One 'review' of the food company came from a certain Mr W. Enger, who claimed that the lasagne is among the "top four in England".

With the Canaries' relegation confirmed weeks ago, an extremely-harsh Paddy Power spokesman described Spurs' task of beating Norwich as "the smallest final day hurdle known to man".

The spokesman added: "Norwich have been so bad this season though, even a poisoned Spurs squad should still be alright – leaving Antonio Conte’s men free to compete for yet another trophy they won’t actually win."