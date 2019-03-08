Large strawstack fire treated as arson - and could take a week to burn out
PUBLISHED: 14:42 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 09 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters are on a watching brief following a large strawstack fire.
The blaze broke out on College Road, Wereham, just after 4.40pm on Sunday, September 8.
Around 15 firefighters attended the fire with one appliance remaining at the scene overnight.
The fire service is allowing the burning strawstack heap to burn out itself.
An appliance from King's Lynn is still at the scene on a watching brief. The crew will leave later today and the burning will be overseen by the farmer.
Approximately 7,000 hay bales, each weighing about a ton were set alight.
A firefighter on scene this morning said: "The biggest fact was the smoke drifting into people's homes over the field.
"The farmer moved the stacks to stop the fire spreading.
"We're just letting it burn out and will leave it with the farmer.
"The Environment Agency have come down to assess it and have agreed we should let it burn out.
"I would say it will take a good week to burn out completely."
Police are treating the incident as arson and are investigating.
A police spokesman said: "It is believed the hay bales were set alight between 4.25pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening.
"A number of hay bales have been damaged."