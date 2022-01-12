People warned to avoid King's Lynn port area due to 'large scale incident'

Breaking

Norfolk Fire Service has warned people to avoid the King's Lynn port area due to a "large scale incident" - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to avoid the port area in King's Lynn due to a "large scale incident."

In a tweet, the service told people to keep their doors and windows closed.

We are currently dealing with a large scale incident at the Port of Kings Lynn. Please avoid the area and close doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/5gLYoG1ENY — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) January 12, 2022

