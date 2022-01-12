News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
People warned to avoid King's Lynn port area due to 'large scale incident'

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:50 PM January 12, 2022
Updated: 2:00 PM January 12, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service has warned people to avoid the King's Lynn port area due to a "large scale incident" - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to avoid the port area in King's Lynn due to a "large scale incident."

In a tweet, the service told people to keep their doors and windows closed.

More details to follow. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

