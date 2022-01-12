Breaking
People warned to avoid King's Lynn port area due to 'large scale incident'
Published: 1:50 PM January 12, 2022
Updated: 2:00 PM January 12, 2022
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to avoid the port area in King's Lynn due to a "large scale incident."
In a tweet, the service told people to keep their doors and windows closed.
More details to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
