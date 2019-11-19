Radio station off-air and hundreds without electricity following power cut

A power cut Great Massingham has taken radio station KLFM off-air and affected eight other areas in west and north Noroflk. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS Archant

A large power cut has left hundreds of people in west Norfolk without power and a radio station off-air.

The incident at Great Massingham, between King's Lynn and Fakenham, has affected eight postcode areas.

Homes are affected between Wissington, near Downham Market, up to Titchwell and the Burnhams on the north Norfolk coast.

The power outage has left many businesses and residents without electricity, including KLFM.

KLFM is currently off FM transmission due to the power outage but can still be listened to online or via a smart speaker.

The problem is due to be fixed by UK Power Networks between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday, November 19.