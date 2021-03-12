News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thickthorn lights affected as almost 2,000 homes hit by power cut

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:05 PM March 12, 2021   
Almost 2,000 homes were initially affected, in and around Hethersett, near Norwich.

Engineers scrambled to fix a power cut which initially hit almost 2,000 properties and affected the traffic lights at one of the county's busiest junctions.

An underground cable fault caused the issue, which UK Power Networks said they became aware of at around 1.20pm on Friday.

The utility firm said engineers were dispatched immediately, and that 1,949 homes and businesses in Hethersett and the surrounding areas had been affected.

They rerouted electricity to more than 1,000 of those properties within just a few minutes, but 843 were still left without power until the engineers arrived at the scene.

Among those affected was the Tesco branch in Hethersett, which was forced to close temporarily.

On social media, several people said the traffic lights at the Thickthorn Interchange had also gone out.

Norfolk Police confirmed they had received a report that the lights were out at 1.43pm, and had sent officers to the scene.

The lights were back on after 13 minutes, a spokesperson said.

The original estimated time to restore electricity supply was between 3-4pm, but UK Power Networks said they had resolved the problem by 2.12pm.

