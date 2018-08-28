Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24 Archant

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aircraft, which is a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 took off from London Gatwick at 11am this morning (Tuesday, January 15), it then flew over Kent before heading north-east towards Norfolk.

Once over the county the plane then started circling, at several points looking like it might be flying away from Norfolk either west or over the North Sea before turning back.

A spokesperson Virgin Atlantic confirmed the plane was on a scheduled test flight.