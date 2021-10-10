News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge hay fire in west Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:04 AM October 10, 2021   
Hay Fire Sutton Road Terrington St Clement

The large hay fire in Sutton Road, Terrington St Clement. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

Fire crews attended a blaze in Terrington St Clement.

The fire occurred at around 1.30am this morning, October 10, in Sutton Road.

A tall stack of hay bales had caught fire and was put out by crews.

Crews described it as "a large fire", with locals advised to close all doors and windows and avoid the area.

Police from King's Lynn were also on the scene.

At the time of the blaze, the road was closed in both directions, but it is reopen now.


