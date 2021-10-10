Huge hay fire in west Norfolk
Published: 9:04 AM October 10, 2021
- Credit: King's Lynn Police
Fire crews attended a blaze in Terrington St Clement.
The fire occurred at around 1.30am this morning, October 10, in Sutton Road.
A tall stack of hay bales had caught fire and was put out by crews.
Crews described it as "a large fire", with locals advised to close all doors and windows and avoid the area.
Police from King's Lynn were also on the scene.
At the time of the blaze, the road was closed in both directions, but it is reopen now.
Most Read
- 1 Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident
- 2 'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another 550 homes
- 3 SOLD! Topshop site snapped up for £3m and sale completed 'within a month'
- 4 'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work
- 5 Brave Norfolk police officers tackled violent men threatening to kill
- 6 'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million
- 7 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
- 8 'It was ridiculous': Why the housing market will 'remain strong' into 2022
- 9 'Roads will clog up in the northern villages' : Fears over 665 homes bid
- 10 Jailed this week: Former policeman, robber, and serial sexual assaulter