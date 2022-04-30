Tide cuts of large group of people and several dogs on north Norfolk coast

The RNLI Wells lifeboat team were called to rescue eight people and several dogs after incoming high tide blocked them off from the main beach near Wells Harbour - Credit: Ray West/RNLI

A large group of people and several dogs had to be rescued from a stretch of the north Norfolk coast after they got cut off by the incoming tide.

RNLI Wells were called by HM Coastguard at 4.16pm on Saturday (April 30) to help eight people and their dogs after they were left stranded on high sand on the west side of the Wells Harbour entrance.

The lifeboat was launched shortly after, at 4.27pm, and was on the scene with the group at 4.34pm.

Some of the party had managed to wade to safety on the main beach, leaving three people and three dogs on the high sands.

The lifeboat crew found the remaining group all well and ferried them and their dogs to the safety of the shore at 4.42pm.

It is the second time this month that a group of dog walkers have had to be rescued after becoming stranded by the tide near Wells.

Two walkers and their dog were rescued on Easter Sunday (April 17) at about 7pm after becoming stuck at Stiffkey Marshes.

The RNLI and Coastguard have since urged people to check tide times and always carry a means of communication with them in case of an emergency.