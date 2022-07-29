Fire crews called to early morning forest blaze

Fire crews are at the scene of a large forest blaze at Croxton Heath. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Multiple fire crews are currently at the scene of a forest fire near Thetford.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.14am on Friday (July 29) after a member of the public saw a blaze at Croxton Heath.

It has been described by officers as a "large forest fire" and appliances from Thetford, East Harling, Watton and Attleborough are at the scene.

There has been no injuries and as of 7am they were still there.

More to follow.