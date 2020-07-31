Six crews tackling large fire in village
PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 31 July 2020
People have been urged to close windows and doors due to a large fire in a village.
Firefighters were called to Edwin Way, Stratton Strawless, following reports of a blaze at 1.30pm today.
Six crews from Aylsham, Reepham, Earlham, Wroxham, Hethersett and Long Stratton are currently on the scene tackling the fire.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was “part tyre and part building.”
They added the fire was “large.”
On Twitter, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a large incident on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Due to a large smoke plume can all local residents please close all doors and windows.”
More to follow.
