Six crews tackling large fire in village

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Picture: Google Archant

People have been urged to close windows and doors due to a large fire in a village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are currently dealing with a large incident on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Due to a large smoke plume can all local residents please close all doors and windows . pic.twitter.com/Un1VudL3CT — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) July 31, 2020

Firefighters were called to Edwin Way, Stratton Strawless, following reports of a blaze at 1.30pm today.

Six crews from Aylsham, Reepham, Earlham, Wroxham, Hethersett and Long Stratton are currently on the scene tackling the fire.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was “part tyre and part building.”

They added the fire was “large.”

On Twitter, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a large incident on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Due to a large smoke plume can all local residents please close all doors and windows.”

More to follow.