Firefighters tackle blaze in Norfolk village

Fire fighters were called to tackle a fire in a village near Norwich this morning.

Concerned members of the public contacted the fire department around 10.20 Tuesday morning (March 12) after spotting a blaze in open farmland near Coachmaker Way in Hethersett.

Crews from Hethersett and Earlham used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the area was safe.

Officers stood down at 10.45 and said they were not treating the fire as suspicious.