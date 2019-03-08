Firefighters tackle blaze in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 12:51 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 12 March 2019
Fire fighters were called to tackle a fire in a village near Norwich this morning.
Concerned members of the public contacted the fire department around 10.20 Tuesday morning (March 12) after spotting a blaze in open farmland near Coachmaker Way in Hethersett.
Crews from Hethersett and Earlham used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the area was safe.
Officers stood down at 10.45 and said they were not treating the fire as suspicious.