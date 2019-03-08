Search

Advanced search

Video

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

PUBLISHED: 13:54 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 11 November 2019

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A man is in shock after a serious fire destroyed his home and workshop.

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The fire at Highpark Farm near Tacolneston started just after 6.30pm on Sunday, spreading quickly through a converted barn which is attached to the house.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze, and used hoses to pump water from a nearby pond.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said his friend was "still in shock" following the incident.

He said: "It's completely devastating, all his possessions have been burned. It's everything he owned, stuff that belonged to his mother. All you can do is pull together, and his friends are here today making cups of tea."

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fire watch manager Mike Draper said the fire had already caused significant damage by the time crews arrived at 6.38pm.

He said: "It was a well established fire when we arrived shortly after the call came in. We could see the flames from quite a distance as we arrived. There has been a lot of damage. It's amazing how quickly these things spread."

The fire was under control by 10.30pm, but concerns were raised that hotspots could be hidden under the caved-in roof.

One fire crew remained on site overnight to ensure the barn did not reignite.

A large fire engulfed a workshop in Talconeston. Picture: Ella WilkinsonA large fire engulfed a workshop in Talconeston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

More officers returned on Monday morning and confirmed the site was safe.

A full investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way.

Station manager Stefan Rider, who attended the fire, said: "Although the workshop part of the building was lost, the swift actions of the first crews that arrived have saved the other half of the building.

"The occupants raised the alarm and everyone got out right at the start. Luckily there was a pond nearby so we have been using that to pump water."

As well as significant damage to the property, the flames have burned overhead electricity wires, and four neighbouring properties are currently running on generators while the replacement lines are installed.

A UK Power Networks employee said he estimated the work should take around two days to complete.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Will these be the new snack of choice at NCFC?

Ian Bacon (left) and Dayrell Leeks of Bonkers Snacks Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

‘We just want to help’: Paedophile hunter groups hit back at police criticism

Vigilante groups today defended their work exposing paedophiles after Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford warned they were putting child abuse investigations at risk. Picture: Archant/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists