Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A man is in shock after a serious fire destroyed his home and workshop.

The fire at Highpark Farm near Tacolneston started just after 6.30pm on Sunday, spreading quickly through a converted barn which is attached to the house.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze, and used hoses to pump water from a nearby pond.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said his friend was "still in shock" following the incident.

He said: "It's completely devastating, all his possessions have been burned. It's everything he owned, stuff that belonged to his mother. All you can do is pull together, and his friends are here today making cups of tea."

Fire watch manager Mike Draper said the fire had already caused significant damage by the time crews arrived at 6.38pm.

He said: "It was a well established fire when we arrived shortly after the call came in. We could see the flames from quite a distance as we arrived. There has been a lot of damage. It's amazing how quickly these things spread."

The fire was under control by 10.30pm, but concerns were raised that hotspots could be hidden under the caved-in roof.

One fire crew remained on site overnight to ensure the barn did not reignite.

More officers returned on Monday morning and confirmed the site was safe.

A full investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way.

Station manager Stefan Rider, who attended the fire, said: "Although the workshop part of the building was lost, the swift actions of the first crews that arrived have saved the other half of the building.

"The occupants raised the alarm and everyone got out right at the start. Luckily there was a pond nearby so we have been using that to pump water."

As well as significant damage to the property, the flames have burned overhead electricity wires, and four neighbouring properties are currently running on generators while the replacement lines are installed.

A UK Power Networks employee said he estimated the work should take around two days to complete.