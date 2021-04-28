News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crews deal with large fire in Fens

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:24 PM April 28, 2021   
File picture of fire engine. Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters were called to a large fire in the open at Whittington this morning - Credit: Chris Bishop

Firefighters have been called out to deal with a large fire in the open.

Three appliances from Thetford and Downham Market were sent to the blaze on Methwold Road., Whittington, near Downham Market.

Norfolk fire service tweeted: "This is a large fire which may cause smoke to be seen from some distance."

Crews used hose reel jets and the misting unit to extinguish the fire. The alarm was raised at 11.45am and crews reported the fire was out around 40 minutes later.


