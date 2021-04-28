Crews deal with large fire in Fens
Published: 1:24 PM April 28, 2021
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Firefighters have been called out to deal with a large fire in the open.
Three appliances from Thetford and Downham Market were sent to the blaze on Methwold Road., Whittington, near Downham Market.
Norfolk fire service tweeted: "This is a large fire which may cause smoke to be seen from some distance."
Crews used hose reel jets and the misting unit to extinguish the fire. The alarm was raised at 11.45am and crews reported the fire was out around 40 minutes later.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus