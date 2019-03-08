Search

Large fire at salvage yard

PUBLISHED: 23:41 22 August 2019

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a salvage yard.

The fire broke out at the facility on Sandy Lane, Hockering, between Dereham and Norwich, just after 9pm on Thursday, August 22.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator described the incident as a "large fire".

She said six crews from Earlham, Dereham, Reepham, Watton and Hingham were tackling the blaze.

A water carrier from Hethersett and control unit from Wymondham were also called to the incident.

The control room operator said no other emergency services had been alerted to the fire.

Norfolk Fire Service is advising people to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut in the vicinity of the blaze.

