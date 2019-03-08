Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

PUBLISHED: 23:47 26 September 2019

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a large farm building fire.

The blaze in the straw storage building on Kenninghall Road, Bressingham, near Diss, broke out just after 9.30pm tonight.

Six crews, a water carrier and control unit are currently at the scene of the fire which is expected to continue throughout the night, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator.

He said the structure, which was alight, contained 2,000 tonnes of straw which was also ablaze.

The storage building is next to a piggery and the control room operator added firefighters were trying to keep the fire from spreading.

Residents in the local area are being advised to keep their windows shut.

Two crews from Diss, and one from East Harling, Attleborough, Harleston, Long Stratton, Thetford and Wymondham were called to the blaze.

The water carrier from Hethersett and fire service control unit from Wymondham is also in attendance.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

Most Read

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Gardener completes Norwich City sticker album in one day

Scott Watson with his completed Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Why we could all do with channelling our inner Kipchoge, says Mark Armstrong

Eliud Kipchoge is looking to become the first man to break two hours for a marathon next month in Vienna. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists