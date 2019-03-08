Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters are tackling a large farm building fire.

The blaze in the straw storage building on Kenninghall Road, Bressingham, near Diss, broke out just after 9.30pm tonight.

Six crews, a water carrier and control unit are currently at the scene of the fire which is expected to continue throughout the night, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator.

He said the structure, which was alight, contained 2,000 tonnes of straw which was also ablaze.

The storage building is next to a piggery and the control room operator added firefighters were trying to keep the fire from spreading.

Residents in the local area are being advised to keep their windows shut.

Two crews from Diss, and one from East Harling, Attleborough, Harleston, Long Stratton, Thetford and Wymondham were called to the blaze.

The water carrier from Hethersett and fire service control unit from Wymondham is also in attendance.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.