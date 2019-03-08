Fire crews dealing with 'horrendous' blaze at 'commercial building'
PUBLISHED: 16:55 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters are at the scene of a large "commercial building" fire.
Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant
Smoke has been seen billowing from Southgate, between Reepham and Aylsham.
Residents living in Corputsy - nearly 10 miles away - have reported being able to see the thick black smoke, while another in Cawston said it the fire looked "horrendous".
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was at a "commercial building".
Four fire crews and a water carrier are currently at the scene.
A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a significant fire in the Cawston area with a large smoke plume. We advise all residents in the area to close all windows and doors."
More to follow.