Fire crews dealing with 'horrendous' blaze at 'commercial building'

PUBLISHED: 16:55 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 September 2019

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Archant

Firefighters are at the scene of a large "commercial building" fire.

Smoke has been seen billowing from Southgate, between Reepham and Aylsham.

Residents living in Corputsy - nearly 10 miles away - have reported being able to see the thick black smoke, while another in Cawston said it the fire looked "horrendous".

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was at a "commercial building".

Four fire crews and a water carrier are currently at the scene.

A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a significant fire in the Cawston area with a large smoke plume. We advise all residents in the area to close all windows and doors."

More to follow.

