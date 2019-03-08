Fire crews battle blaze at Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 09:43 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 05 July 2019
Emergency services were called on Friday morning after a shed fire spread to a nearby home.
The blaze started at around 7am on Vera Road in Hellesdon, Norwich, when flames from a garden shed spread to a nearby house.
Firefighters from Earlham and Sprowston attended, using main and hose reel jets for more than an hour to extinguish the fire.
An ambulance was also on scene, alongside police, who blocked off the road due to the large amount of smoke pouring from the house.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
