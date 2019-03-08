Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fire crews battle blaze at Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 09:43 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 05 July 2019

Emergency services were called to a fire at a home on Vera Road, Hellesdon, on Friday morning. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to a fire at a home on Vera Road, Hellesdon, on Friday morning. Photo: Google

Archant

Emergency services were called on Friday morning after a shed fire spread to a nearby home.

The blaze started at around 7am on Vera Road in Hellesdon, Norwich, when flames from a garden shed spread to a nearby house.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Earlham and Sprowston attended, using main and hose reel jets for more than an hour to extinguish the fire.

An ambulance was also on scene, alongside police, who blocked off the road due to the large amount of smoke pouring from the house.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

More to follow.

Most Read

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man caught speeding at 70mph in 40mph limit

The car was caught travelling at 70mph in a 40 zone near Kings Lynn. Photo: Police

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Police investigate theft from a bus

Police are investigating a suspected theft from a bus in Lenwade. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Pike fishing club bans pike fishing

A Norwich pike club is banning fishing for pike in water temperatures of more than 21C. Picture: Denise Bradley

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man caught speeding at 70mph in 40mph limit

The car was caught travelling at 70mph in a 40 zone near Kings Lynn. Photo: Police

The value of a reassuring voice in the midst of worry

Mark Armstrong under the watchful eye of Neil Featherby. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists