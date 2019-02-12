Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich to woman hopes to travel to Sri Lanka to take part in volunteering project

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 February 2019

Lara Scott, who hopes to travel to Sri Lanka to help renovate a school for deaf children. Picture; staff

Lara Scott, who hopes to travel to Sri Lanka to help renovate a school for deaf children. Picture; staff

Archant

Lara Scott, was born deaf and knows the benefit of having a specialised deaf education, it wasn’t until she gained a place in a deaf school as a child that her education took off and she learnt to read and write.

Now, in a bid to help others who have not had the same access to a deaf education she has, the 19-year-old is preparing to travel to the other side of the world to help renovate a school for deaf children in Sri Lanka.

Travelling to the south east Asian country in December with the volunteer organisation Voluntears, which is specifically tailored towards the needs of deaf people, Miss Scott will work with other volunteers to help build and renovate a dormitory at a school not far from the city of Colombo.

Miss Scott said:“Sri Lanka is a beautiful place but it’s also very poor place and deaf people don’t have the same access to education they do here.

“I can really relate to going to a deaf school and want to improve the lives of the pupils there, it’s close to my heart.

“I always wanted to travel and help support other deaf children, especially in the [developing world],” she said.

Julie Dwyer, a deaf community support worker at the Deaf Centre who has known Miss Scott since she a child said she was immensely proud of Miss Scott: “I remember that Lara talked about wanting to volunteer and help the deaf community in [developing countries] several years ago,” she said.

“I would have loved to be able to do this when I was at her age, being deaf myself and wanting to be a volunteer would have meant going to a 100pc hearing group, who would have no idea how to support one deaf volunteer, so I never went ahead.

“The group Lara is going with is perfect for her, with access to BSL language all the time there’s no fear of the trip being stressful due to a language barrier,” she said.

Already preparing for the trip to Sri Lanka, Miss Scott is now fundraising the £1,100 she needs to pay for her accommodation and food while in Sri Lanka as well as the materials she’ll need to help renovate the dormitory.

Hoping to hold a host of activities to help her reach her fundraising target, Miss Scott said any excess raised would go towards the school in Sri Lanka.

To donate to Miss Scott’s Gofundme page visit: gf.me/u/q2qzba

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Momo challenge is a ‘complete hoax’, cyber security expert says

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. Picture: Supplied

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson

Tornado signs off with diamond nine over RAF Marham

Tornados sign off with a diamond nine formation in a flypast at RAF Marham Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists