Shipping container plans for former RAF site near coast

The site off Langham Road at Morston, where a storage facility is proposed. Image: Google Maps Archant

Plans have been made to put 29 shipping containers as well as a portable office and caravans on a former RAF site near the north Norfolk coast.

Jonathan Cheetham and Freyja Gosling-Belfield have applied to North Norfolk District Council for permission to turn the 4.58-hectare site off Langham Road at Morston into a storage area for boats - which could be stored in the containers - and caravans.

The site, which is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, already has concrete roads and pads which date from the Second World War.

No new permanent buildings would be built there, but a mesh fence would be installed around the perimeter and lighting would be put in.

The application says: “The carrying out of the development in the correct manner will provide further support to the tourism sector, instigating more visitors and boosting the local economy.”