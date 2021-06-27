Video
TV host Guy Martin unveils memorial to Spitfire pilot killed in Norfolk
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
A dedication ceremony was held at a former Norfolk RAF base in memory of a pilot who was killed in 1953 when his Spitfire plane crashed.
The event was held on Saturday at Langham Dome, between Wells and Holt, and was centred around a full-sized silver replica of a Supermarine Spitfire, unveiled in August last year.
The Spitfire turns in the wind, with its nose angled down.
“It’s quite a sight, it’s moved about 45 degrees this morning,” said senior co-ordinator at the dome Deborah Wilson.
A plaque at the replica’s foot was unveiled by TV presenter Guy Martin in memory of pilot Richard Younghusband.
You may also want to watch:
Words were also read out in front of an audience of 70 people by Professor Roger Bland, a lay minister in the Diocese of Norwich who is also former Keeper of the Department of Portable Antiquities and Treasure at the British Museum.
“It was really well-attended. We thought the weather would be really bad, but as it turned out, it was fairly OK,” said Ms Wilson.
Most Read
- 1 Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'
- 2 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
- 3 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
- 4 Norfolk Tory MP calls for Matt Hancock to resign as health secretary
- 5 A47 closed in both directions after four vehicle crash
- 6 Town centre Co-op to close within weeks
- 7 Paul Merton treats Norfolk holiday park guests to comedy show
- 8 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
- 9 Stolen Norfolk dog reunited with owner after police raid in Essex
- 10 A11 closed as emergency services attend serious crash
There had initially been some uncertainty among organisers over whether the event would be permitted to go ahead.
Ms Wilson explained: “We actually had to get special permission from the cabinet office in order to go ahead with this.
“It had all been arranged, and we thought we were going to have to cancel when Boris [Johnson] moved the date [of final coronavirus restrictions lifting] forward to July.”
“Our chairman, Patrick Allen, actually went to North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker to start with and then it ended up at the Cabinet Office."
Mr Baker tweeted a photo of himself and Mr Martin outside Langham’s Blue Bell pub, along with a caption stating that the dedication was “lovely”.
The dome’s interior is one of the first examples of virtual technology, as moving images were projected within it to teach trainees how to shoot down enemy aircraft during the Second World War.