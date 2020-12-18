Disruptions expected during build of new cycle path near school

Published: 1:59 PM December 18, 2020

Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be put in place around Croxton road, as work to build a new shared cycle path will begin in January. - Credit: Google maps

Drivers will have put up with lane closures and temporary traffic lights as work to build a new shared town cycle path begins in January.

Thetford’s Ladies’ estate is set to see disruption in the new year, as work to build a new shared use cycle and pedestrian path will start on Croxton Road - a project expected to cost around half a million pounds.

From around January 4, the existing path will be widened and will take up to 15 weeks to complete, subject to weather.

Phase one will take around seven weeks to complete and will see a lane closure from just before the south entrance to Thetford Academy to the southern junction of Anne Bartholomew Road.

Traffic will be able to go southbound through the works on Croxton Road towards Mundford Road only.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be a lane closure on the southern junction to Anne Bartholomew Road.

Phase two is expected to take up to four weeks, and will see two-way traffic lights from the south entrance to Anne Bartholomew Road to just north of Fairfields.

A lane will also close on the southern junction to Anne Bartholomew Road, from the junction with Croxton Road to the junction with Anna Gurney Close.

Phase three will take up to four weeks and will introduce two-way/three-way traffic lights from just north of Fairfields to the Army Cadets entrance.

For safety reasons, a 20mph speed restriction will be in place during the whole scheme.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said there will be access to businesses and properties at all times and confirmed the work would cost £499,000.

This comes after discussions earlier this year, where Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford, Terry Jermy, raised his concerns about the proposed route saying “it could be better”.

He said: “It might not be what we want but it’s better than nothing. I think we all have to recognise that anything we can do to promote walking and cycling in Thetford should be welcomed.

“I’m hoping there won’t be too much disruption but the important thing is about communication. Norfolk County Council need to be clear on what will happen and why.

“People can also contact me as their county councillor.”

Up-to-date information about roadworks in Norfolk is available on the County Council website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks