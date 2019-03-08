Search

Lane closure in place for gas works

PUBLISHED: 11:39 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 30 August 2019

Cadent will be carrying out gas works on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, with a lane closure in operation. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers could face delays as gas works are carried out on a busy road.

A warning has been issued as a lane is set to be closed while the work is carried out on the B1375 Gorleston Road at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft next month.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Wednesday, September 18 and Friday, September 20, a lane closure will be in operation on the B1375 Gorleston Road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work to "alter and relay" a gas main in the carriageway is due to take place on the "nearside carriageway" of the B1375 Gorleston Road at Oulton Broad.

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

