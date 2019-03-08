Lane closure for Anglian Water works likely to cause delays

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as one lane on the approach to a town's bridge is set to be closed.

Work is set to take place on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft next month, with a lane closure to be put in place approaching the main Bascule Bridge.

With Anglan Water carrying out the work between Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, the lane closure will be enforced.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

With the works due to be carried out outside Sunrise Hypnotherapy on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft, it states: "To excavate and reinstate to repair two manholes in carriageway."

