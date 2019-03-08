Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lane closure for Anglian Water works likely to cause delays

PUBLISHED: 11:46 29 May 2019

Anglan Water will carry out work on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft, with a lane closure to be put in place approaching the main Bascule Bridge. Picture: Google Images

Anglan Water will carry out work on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft, with a lane closure to be put in place approaching the main Bascule Bridge. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as one lane on the approach to a town's bridge is set to be closed.

Work is set to take place on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft next month, with a lane closure to be put in place approaching the main Bascule Bridge.

You may also want to watch:

With Anglan Water carrying out the work between Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, the lane closure will be enforced.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

With the works due to be carried out outside Sunrise Hypnotherapy on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft, it states: "To excavate and reinstate to repair two manholes in carriageway."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

Van on fire on A47

Emergency services are at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth where a van earlier caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Lane closure for Anglian Water works likely to cause delays

Anglan Water will carry out work on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft, with a lane closure to be put in place approaching the main Bascule Bridge. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists