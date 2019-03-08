Lane blocked after van leaves NDR
PUBLISHED: 07:50 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 12 August 2019
Archant
A van has come off the road on a major route near the city.
A lane is blocked eastbound on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) following an accident approaching the Wroxham Road (A1151) junction.
Police have closed one lane on the A1270, also known as the Broadland Northway, following the incident, BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting.
