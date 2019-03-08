Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lane blocked after van leaves NDR

PUBLISHED: 07:50 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 12 August 2019

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city.

You may also want to watch:

A lane is blocked eastbound on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) following an accident approaching the Wroxham Road (A1151) junction.

Police have closed one lane on the A1270, also known as the Broadland Northway, following the incident, BBC Radio Norfolk are reporting.

- Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Lane blocked after van leaves NDR

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Lane blocked after van leaves NDR

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Review: ‘Absurd Person Singular’ at Sheringham Little Theatre

From left, Lesley Ann Acheson as Eva and Lauren Verrier as Jane in Absurd Person Singular at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Andi Sapey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists