Stunning landscapes feature in photo contest

Landscape with Cornflowers by Val Walker was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Val Walker

Gorgeous landscapes were featured in entries for North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competition.

Robin Johnson, from the society, said Dave Jordan from the Norwich area judged the 72 entries in its latest contest - held via Zoom - on January 20, handing out 18 awards.

Mr Johnson said: "The theme was Landscape: Land, Sea, Urban. A difficult decision indeed as all photos were of outstanding beauty."

Seven Sisters by Liz Akers was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Liz Akers

Scooping the gold awards were Paul Richards with his photo titled 'When Surf Meets Sky' and Paul Radden with 'Geothermal Iceland'. Silver award winners were Liz Akers for 'Seven Sisters', Val Walker for 'Light in the Canyon' and Paul Richards for 'Boulders and Slabs'.

Bronze awards went to Diana Knight, Val Walker, Shirley Radden and Andy Bamforth. Highly commended were Colin Horwood, Lizzie Wallis, Malcolm English and Hanne Seibers; commended were Liz Akers, Diana Knight, Frederic Landes - twice - and Howard Denner.

Society meetings are normally held on the first and third Wednesdays each month at the Holt Community Centre. Email secretary.nnps@gmail.com or see the club website at www.nnphotosoc.org

Light in the Canyon by Val Walker was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Val Walker

The Hangs by Andy Bamforth was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Andy Bamforth

When surf meets sky by Paul Richards was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Paul Richards

A Harsh Winter by Diana Knight was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Diana Knight

Blea Tarn by Shirley Radden was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Shirley Radden

Boulders and slabs by Paul Richards was among the award winners in North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest contest. - Credit: Paul Richards



