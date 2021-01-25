Stunning landscapes feature in photo contest
- Credit: Val Walker
Gorgeous landscapes were featured in entries for North Norfolk Photographic Society's latest competition.
Robin Johnson, from the society, said Dave Jordan from the Norwich area judged the 72 entries in its latest contest - held via Zoom - on January 20, handing out 18 awards.
Mr Johnson said: "The theme was Landscape: Land, Sea, Urban. A difficult decision indeed as all photos were of outstanding beauty."
Scooping the gold awards were Paul Richards with his photo titled 'When Surf Meets Sky' and Paul Radden with 'Geothermal Iceland'. Silver award winners were Liz Akers for 'Seven Sisters', Val Walker for 'Light in the Canyon' and Paul Richards for 'Boulders and Slabs'.
Bronze awards went to Diana Knight, Val Walker, Shirley Radden and Andy Bamforth. Highly commended were Colin Horwood, Lizzie Wallis, Malcolm English and Hanne Seibers; commended were Liz Akers, Diana Knight, Frederic Landes - twice - and Howard Denner.
You may also want to watch:
Society meetings are normally held on the first and third Wednesdays each month at the Holt Community Centre. Email secretary.nnps@gmail.com or see the club website at www.nnphotosoc.org
Most Read
- 1 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
- 2 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
- 3 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
- 4 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
- 5 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel
- 6 9 of Norfolk's most famous blue plaques
- 7 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
- 8 Map reveals the most serious crashes on the NDR since it fully opened
- 9 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
- 10 Up and coming Norwich musician reaches number 13 in UK charts