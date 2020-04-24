Landmark documentary about town set for premiere

The documentary ‘Life of Lowestoft ’will be premiered at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 15. Joshua Freemantle, director. Pictures: Life of Lowestoft Archant

A landmark new documentary about the UK’s most easterly town will have its premiere later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The documentary ‘Life of Lowestoft’will be premiered at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 15. Pictures: Life of Lowestoft The documentary ‘Life of Lowestoft’will be premiered at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 15. Pictures: Life of Lowestoft

The documentary ‘Life of Lowestoft’ – which is currently in its post-production stages – will be premiered at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 15.

The documentary’s director Joshua Freemantle said: “It’s great as always to see the phenomenal response from everyone online.

“Our official trailer was released last month and since has gained over 11,000 views.”

Tickets for this very special one-off red carpet event on September 15 cost £5 and includes a free programme.

Mr Freemantle said: “It’s been great working on this project and my ideas are all coming together.

“I now have a bit longer to edit the final film and I will be going all out to make sure this really does do the town proud!”

Tickets for the premiere are available via the Marina Theatre’s website marinatheatre.co.uk

