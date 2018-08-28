Norwich landlord thanks all those who made community Christmas Lunch possible

Jonathon Childs, has thanked everyone who made the Christmas Day celebrations a reality and has vowed to continue holding community events in the new year.

The landlord of a Norwich pub which opened its doors to the community on Christmas Day has expressed his thanks to the people who helped make the day possible.

Members of the community enjoying a Christmas Dinner courtesey of The Boundary Pub, in Alysham Road, Norwich.

On Christmas Day, The Boundary Pub, in Aylsham Road welcomed 37 people -who would have otherwise spent the day alone- to a free Christmas lunch complete with all the trimmings.

Now, following the success of the event, the pub’s landlord, Jonathon Childs, has thanked everyone who made the Christmas Day celebrations a reality and has vowed to continue holding community events in the new year.

Thanking the supermarkets and local suppliers who donated food to the pub for the meal, including Colman’s Farm, Thain’s Farm, Asda, Tesco and the local branch of the Co-op, Mr Childs said: “A big thank you to the Soul Church for vegetables and meat and a huge thank you to the various members of the public who helped prepare and serve food or those who made donations.”

Mr Childs, who has been landlord of the pub since August 2017, also expressed his thanks to Mr Kerslake from Dereham who provided 40 warm crash packs to the pub which were passed onto those in need.

“I am sure that the kindness of many helped the 37 people who spent Christmas Day with us [at The Boundary] have a day of good times with lots of lovely food and little gifts.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you for your kindness” he said.

The landlord added that following the success of the Christmas event, the pub would be launching a Meet up Monday club in the new year to help continue to tackle loneliness in the community.

“Being lonely or being isolated is not good so it’s important for us here to try and help.

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day.

“Our Meet Up Monday will offer free hot drinks and sandwiches, a warm welcome and a place to chat.

“We will also try to offer help with benefit issues and sign-post people in the right direction with many things. People need company and we have a warm, safe environment, so I want to make a difference to lonely isolated people,” he said.