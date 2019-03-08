Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

PUBLISHED: 15:40 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 24 March 2019

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A Norwich landlord told to demolish an extension built without planning permission claims it has cost him more than £50,000.

How the Ruskin Road property looked before the extension was built above the garage. Pic: Google.How the Ruskin Road property looked before the extension was built above the garage. Pic: Google.

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down.

The work was carried out without planning permission and resulted in Norwich City Council issuing an enforcement notice against him in February last year.

Mr Trivedi, who unsuccessfully appealed the notice, admitted being “ignorant” in regard to planning law before the work was carried out.

But he claims he had been given incorrect information about what was required and put his trust in someone to ensure everything was in place.

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

He said: “It has been a very complicated situation. It has devastated our lives.

“Now being wiser of the rules, there is no way this could have been done without permission.”

He claims the construction and subsequent demolition of the extension cost him more than £50,000, but would not give an exact figure.

He said he had acted in good faith, adding: “I know it is very easy to say, but we are honest people and we don’t go against the law.”

He said he appreciated that the council was only “doing its job” when it issued the enforcement notice.

The unauthorised extension above the garage was built to create a separate two-bedroom unit for the house.

But in an enforcement notice the council said: “The extension that has been built is not sympathetic to the character of the original property due to its scale, form and prominent position on the principal elevation.”

Mr Trivedi’s agents had argued the materials “blend in with the surrounding environment” and ensured they were “not visually obtrusive to the character and appearance of the area”.

They said the council had been “inconsistent” in allowing a two-storey extension in nearby Lovelace Road, which they said was “very similar” to what Mr Trivedi had built.

But planning inspector Andrew Dale dismissed the appeal. He said: “There has been a failure to achieve high quality design, a lack of respect for local distinctiveness and character and the erection of a dominant and incongruous extension.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Chinese restaurant in Norwich nominated for national award

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Norwich City transfer rumours: £10m-rated Ben Godfrey tracked by Manchester United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfreyis being linked with Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists