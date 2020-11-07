Land ‘with potential’ set for auction

The land adjoining Hall Road in Martham that is set to be auctioned off next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

An area of land extending to more than two acres is set to be auctioned off next month.

The retangular area of “amenity land,” which “adjoins, and is opposite,” residential property in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on December 8, with a guide price of £30,000 to £50,000 plus fees.

Described as “2.2 acres of amenity land with potential,” on “land adjoining 29 Hall Road, Martham”, the property description from the auctioneers states: “This rectangular site which extends to over two acres has a long road frontage.

“The site which adjoins, and is opposite, residential property has previously been used for agricultural purposes.

“Purchasers would need to make their own enquiries of the relevant authorities regarding any alternative use.”