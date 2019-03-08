Emergency services called after vehicle overturns in crash on Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 21:44 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 14 June 2019
Emergency services were called after a vehicle overturned on a Norfolk road.
The crash, which involved a Land Rover, happened on the B1113 at Ashwellthorpe at just before 6.30pm on Friday.
Fire crews from Carrow and Wymondham went to the scene and helped get a casualty out of the vehicle.
Police, ambulance and an air ambulance also attended.
As of 9.30pm, police were still at the scene.
The road had been closed, but has since reopened.
