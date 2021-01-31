Land behind former pub going under hammer

Published: 3:44 PM January 31, 2021

Land to the rear of 72 Howard Street South in Great Yarmouth will be auctioned off next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Derelict land at the back of a former pub is set to be auctioned off next month.

The land, which comprises a site with full planning permission to build six town houses at the back of the Oakwood Public House in Great Yarmouth, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

Land to the rear of the Oakwood Public House at 72 Howard Street South in Great Yarmouth will be auctioned off next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on February 10 with a guide price of £120,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as an "exciting development opportunity."

The property description from the auctioneers - for land at the back of 72 Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth - states: "An exciting development opportunity comprising a site with full planning permission to build six, three storey, two bedroom town houses.



"The site is to the rear of The Oakwood Public House with frontage to Carpenters Arms Row 57 and Woolhouses Row 59."

Proposals involving "demolition of single storey rear extension to former public house and construction of six town houses with associated external works, bin/cycle stores," were approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in April last year.



