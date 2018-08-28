Lamsey Lane in Heacham will be closed for repairs

A busy road will be closded for a week for carriageway repairs.

Work will begin on Lamsey Lane in Heacham on Monday, January 28.

The closure will extend from the junction with the A149 Lynn Road, Heacham westwards to the junction with Folgate Road.

During the resurfacing works it will be necessary to close the road to all through traffic at this location. A fully signed official diversion route via Lynn Road, Station Road, Staithe Road and Cheney Hill will be in operation for the duration of the works.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

The work will cost £200,000. It is being funded from the £12.7m the county council has received from the government to spend on road repairs. This money is Norfolk’s share of the £420m made available to local authorities in England announced in October’s budget.