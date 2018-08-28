Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire

Emergency services were called to King Street as a disused lamp post caught fire. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance from Great Yarmouth attended the incident on King Street at 2.07pm.

Crews used horse reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.