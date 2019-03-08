Missing lamb discovered stuck in tree trunk by police sniffer dog

A lamb missing for more than a week from a farm near Norwich has been sniffed out stuck in a tree stump by a police dog.

PC Dave Carter and PD Harry discovered the lamb stuck in a tree trunk. Picture: Norfolk Police

PD Harry, along with handler PC Dave Carter, discovered the lamb safe and well, but nestled inside a tree trunk, while on a “leg stretch”, according to the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs unit.

They added: “It’s not just human lives that matter”.