Missing lamb discovered stuck in tree trunk by police sniffer dog

PUBLISHED: 17:45 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 08 March 2019

PC Dave Carter and PD Harry discovered the lamb stuck in a tree trunk. Picture: Norfolk Police

PC Dave Carter and PD Harry discovered the lamb stuck in a tree trunk. Picture: Norfolk Police

A lamb missing for more than a week from a farm near Norwich has been sniffed out stuck in a tree stump by a police dog.

PD Harry, along with handler PC Dave Carter, discovered the lamb safe and well, but nestled inside a tree trunk, while on a “leg stretch”, according to the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs unit.

They added: “It’s not just human lives that matter”.

