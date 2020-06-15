Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea
PUBLISHED: 11:10 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 15 June 2020
A fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath has crashed in the North Sea.
The air base confirmed a US Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing had crashed at approximately 9.40am on Monday (June 15) morning.
At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with a single pilot on board.
The pilot’s status and the cause of the crash are currently unknown.
A search and rescue team has been called to provide support.
More to follow.
