Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant Archant 2018

A fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath has crashed in the North Sea.

The air base confirmed a US Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing had crashed at approximately 9.40am on Monday (June 15) morning.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with a single pilot on board.

The pilot’s status and the cause of the crash are currently unknown.

A search and rescue team has been called to provide support.

More to follow.