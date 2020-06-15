Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

PUBLISHED: 11:10 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 15 June 2020

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

A fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath has crashed in the North Sea.

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Nigel BlakeAn F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Nigel Blake

The air base confirmed a US Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing had crashed at approximately 9.40am on Monday (June 15) morning.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with a single pilot on board.

The pilot’s status and the cause of the crash are currently unknown.

A search and rescue team has been called to provide support.

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Farke’s selection issues ahead of City’s restart

Timm Klose is back from a long-term knee injury suffered in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Auction house to hold first on-site sale since lockdown began

A scene from a typical auction day at TW Gaze's Diss auction rooms. Picture: TW Gaze
Drive 24