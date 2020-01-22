Neighbours describe scene of 'terrible' crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon. Archant

People living in a road here two cars flipped in a dramatic crash have described the "carnage" that unfolded.

Police, ambulances and the fire service all rushed to the scene on Lakenham Road in Norwich after two cars were involved in a crash at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, January 21.

A black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved, with one hitting a tree and the other a lamp post after crashing into each other. One of the drivers had to be released from his car by fire crews using hydraulic equipment.

The road was closed for around three hours and the East of England Ambulance service confirmed on Wednesday that two people were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Norfolk police also said that one of the drivers failed a breath test at the scene.

Broken glass and other car debris left after one car smashed into a tree on Lakenham Road, Norwich. Picture: Daniel Moxon. Broken glass and other car debris left after one car smashed into a tree on Lakenham Road, Norwich. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

The wreckage of the two cars was removed before the road was reopened just before 11.45pm on Tuesday, though there was still a significant amount of debris and broken glass at the side of the road on Wednesday morning.

Some residents of the houses along the road rushed to help after hearing the loud bang made by the colliding cars.

Samantha Neave said: "Lots of people went out to help and my husband - he's a mechanic - went out to disconnect the batteries on the cars.

"He said it looked like they had both swerved to avoid each other and that one had gone into the side of the other."

Harvey Browne said: "I heard a loud bang, and really soon there were police, fire engines and ambulances all there.

"One of the drivers got out really quickly because people around rushed to help him, but the other was really badly hurt on his leg. He had to be cut out of the car."

Chloe Martin said: "I heard the bang - it was awful. It was carnage. All of a sudden there were blue lights everywhere.

"It was so loud, the bang, I thought it was a gunshot."

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was like a bomb had gone off. I rushed out and so did several of my neighbours to see if we could help, but I had to come back in because I have a seven-year-old.

"It shouldn't be 40mph along here. People come off the roundabout at 40 and have to swerve all over the place to keep control. You daren't walk along the pavements, it's so dangerous."

Seb Billing was playing football at the nearby Goals five-a-side centre on Hall Road when he and his friends hear the collision.

He said: "We went over to see what had happened and saw both the cars on their sides. Quite a few people had come out to see if they were okay.

"The Clio driver was gushing from his head, but he was up and walking and he looked okay. The Audi driver was still in his car and wasn't moving.

"I'm first aid trained and I knew we had to try to get him out, but the doors were locked. Luckily the police and ambulances got there really quickly."