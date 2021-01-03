Postman grows facial hair for a year to raise £6,500 for children's charity
- Credit: Jonny Wilson
He vowed to not shave off his beard and have a haircut for a year to raise valuable funds for a children's charity.
And after staying true to his word, Norwich postman Jonny Wilson has raised £6,500 for Make a Wish UK, which allows children with critical illnesses to fulfil life-long dreams.
As well as not shaving or getting a haircut, Mr Wilson, 39, from Springfield Road in Heartsease, dressed up as Spider-Man, a Disney princess, Mr Incredible from Pixar's The Incredibles, and The Grinch, while on his rounds to fundraise and boost community spirit.
The postman who delivers in the NR3 area, predominantly Lakenham, was grateful for the support from residents as well as others who donated.
But he was looking forward to getting rid of his excess hair.
"I cannot wait to have a jam doughnut again and my wife wants it gone," said Mr Wilson.
He added: "This whole challenge has been incredible. I don't want it to end. I started off wanting to raise £1,000. I cannot thank people enough."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
- 2 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
- 3 Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week
- 4 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
- 5 'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening
- 6 Police called to fight in supermarket car park
- 7 Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named
- 8 Norfolk school pool is being demolished to make space if it needs to expand
- 9 Rising Covid rates sees staff moved from town's NHS unit to hospital
- 10 Will the Queen retire to Norfolk in 2021?
The postman became aware of the Make a Wish UK charity after joining Royal Mail in 2006 as the organisation was supporting the charity.
"Since doing this challenge people have been sending me messages saying how the service has helped them," Mr Wilson added.
"I have fallen in love with the charity. The work it does is incredible."
As well as fundraising through his work, he raised money for the charity by completing the Blickling Half Marathon in October in one hour 43 minutes dressed up as Forrest Gump.
The father-of-four said his dressing up and fundraising helped put a smile on people's faces - young and old - throughout the various coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Wilson said: "2020 has been a bad year for everyone."
But he added: "I'm going to leave the challenge in the best place I have been mentally for a while."
He will get his hair chopped off this week but people can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonny-wilson10.
Alternatively, for updates, follow him on Instagram on @jonnywilson1981.
To find out more about Make a Wish UK visit www.make-a-wish.org.uk