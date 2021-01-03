Postman grows facial hair for a year to raise £6,500 for children's charity

Published: 9:08 AM January 3, 2021

Norwich postman Jonny Wilson, 39, who has not shaved his beard or had a haircut for a year for Make a Wish UK charity. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

He vowed to not shave off his beard and have a haircut for a year to raise valuable funds for a children's charity.

And after staying true to his word, Norwich postman Jonny Wilson has raised £6,500 for Make a Wish UK, which allows children with critical illnesses to fulfil life-long dreams.

Lakenham postman Jonny Wilson, 39, before he started his year-long charity fundraiser to not shave off his facial hair for charity. - Credit: Lee Mills

As well as not shaving or getting a haircut, Mr Wilson, 39, from Springfield Road in Heartsease, dressed up as Spider-Man, a Disney princess, Mr Incredible from Pixar's The Incredibles, and The Grinch, while on his rounds to fundraise and boost community spirit.

The postman who delivers in the NR3 area, predominantly Lakenham, was grateful for the support from residents as well as others who donated.

Norwich postman Jonny Wilson, 39, who did not shave his facial hair for a year for charity. - Credit: Lee Mills

But he was looking forward to getting rid of his excess hair.

"I cannot wait to have a jam doughnut again and my wife wants it gone," said Mr Wilson.

He added: "This whole challenge has been incredible. I don't want it to end. I started off wanting to raise £1,000. I cannot thank people enough."

The postman became aware of the Make a Wish UK charity after joining Royal Mail in 2006 as the organisation was supporting the charity.

"Since doing this challenge people have been sending me messages saying how the service has helped them," Mr Wilson added.

"I have fallen in love with the charity. The work it does is incredible."

Postman Jonny Wilson, 39, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man in 2020. - Credit: Lee Mills

As well as fundraising through his work, he raised money for the charity by completing the Blickling Half Marathon in October in one hour 43 minutes dressed up as Forrest Gump.

The father-of-four said his dressing up and fundraising helped put a smile on people's faces - young and old - throughout the various coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Wilson said: "2020 has been a bad year for everyone."

Postman Jonny Wilson, 39, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. - Credit: Lee Mills

But he added: "I'm going to leave the challenge in the best place I have been mentally for a while."

He will get his hair chopped off this week but people can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonny-wilson10.

Alternatively, for updates, follow him on Instagram on @jonnywilson1981.

To find out more about Make a Wish UK visit www.make-a-wish.org.uk