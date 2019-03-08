Woman was 'behaving differently' in week before her death, inquest hears

A woman who hid the extent of her declining health from her family died from an alcohol related death, an inquest has heard.

Laimute Bartuskiene, 56, was found unresponsive in her flat in Winchester Towers, Norwich, on March 17.

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Corner's Court on Friday, the court heard from Ms Bartuskiene's daughter Simona Varckus who said her mother, who lived a good life and held down a job as a factory worker in Fakenham, had always drunk and she suspected it was because she was lonely.

Ms Varkus told the court the last time she saw her mother was on March 10, when she and her husband had visited Ms Bartuskiene for lunch.

She said she noticed her mother "looked beautiful but tired" and was behaving differently but "not in a bad way".

Closing the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave a conclusion of an alcohol-related death.