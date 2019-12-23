Norfolk firms join forces for New Year's bash

An award-winning brewery has teamed up with a Norwich events company to put on a party to see in the new decade.

Around 4,000 people are expected to attend the New Year's Eve Warehouse Party at the Norfolk Showground on Tuesday, December 31.

Those who do go will be able to sample some of Woodforde's finest after the Norfolk-based brewery joined forces with organiser AfterDark - under the 'Dancing Astronaut' brand - to become the exclusive lager supplier to the event.

Their Conquest lager is the tipple of choice for the bash, and its label has been re-designed to reflect the collaboration.

Commercial and marketing director James Armitage said: "We're really thrilled to be working with AfterDark. Our beers are more popular than ever with a younger demographic and we're always looking to reach new audiences, whether it's through our partnership with Norwich City FC or working with AfterDark, and the bespoke can design looks out of this world!"

AfterDark director Michael Femi-Ola said: "We are really excited to work with a local brewery to replace our current, well-known beer provider for our Warehouse events at the Norfolk Showground. We value supporting local suppliers and businesses, especially a fast-growing brand like Woodforde's that has a very similar ethos to us."