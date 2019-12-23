Search

Advanced search

Norfolk firms join forces for New Year's bash

PUBLISHED: 15:41 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 23 December 2019

Woodforde's Brewery have teamed up with Norwich events company AfterDark. Picture: James Bass.

Woodforde's Brewery have teamed up with Norwich events company AfterDark. Picture: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk © 2014

An award-winning brewery has teamed up with a Norwich events company to put on a party to see in the new decade.

The re-designed cans for Woodforde's Brewery's Conquest lager. Picture: Woodforde's Brewery.The re-designed cans for Woodforde's Brewery's Conquest lager. Picture: Woodforde's Brewery.

Around 4,000 people are expected to attend the New Year's Eve Warehouse Party at the Norfolk Showground on Tuesday, December 31.

You may also want to watch:

Those who do go will be able to sample some of Woodforde's finest after the Norfolk-based brewery joined forces with organiser AfterDark - under the 'Dancing Astronaut' brand - to become the exclusive lager supplier to the event.

Their Conquest lager is the tipple of choice for the bash, and its label has been re-designed to reflect the collaboration.

Commercial and marketing director James Armitage said: "We're really thrilled to be working with AfterDark. Our beers are more popular than ever with a younger demographic and we're always looking to reach new audiences, whether it's through our partnership with Norwich City FC or working with AfterDark, and the bespoke can design looks out of this world!"

AfterDark director Michael Femi-Ola said: "We are really excited to work with a local brewery to replace our current, well-known beer provider for our Warehouse events at the Norfolk Showground. We value supporting local suppliers and businesses, especially a fast-growing brand like Woodforde's that has a very similar ethos to us."

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman calls 999 in hot curry panic

Police say eating hot curry and suffering the side effects is not a reason to call 999. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Last minute Christmas rush gives high street a festive boost

Norwich City centre busy with last minute shoppers. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists