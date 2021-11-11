News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Holkham Hall 'absolutely' haunted, says Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:32 PM November 11, 2021
The Lady Glenconner, daughter of Lady Elizabeth who ran a pottery in the building, at the opening of

Lady Anne Glenconner, who grew up in Holkham Hall in north Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret has discussed how Holkham Hall is "absolutely" haunted while appearing on Lorraine. 

Lady Anne Glenconner was on the ITV chat show to talk about the release of her new book - A Haunting at Holkham.

When asked by host Lorraine Kelly about the story behind the novel, Lady Glenconner, who grew up at Holkham Hall, said: "It's absolutely true. It's based on my childhood home.

"I'm very lucky, we've got a resident ghost, Lady Mary, who's quite tiresome actually.

"When my sister was young, she'd have terrible nightmares of a lady coming into her room.

"For ages my mother didn't realise what it was and then eventually she had to have her room exorcised.

"She's very much there now."

Holkham Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

Princess Margaret's former lady-in-waiting has discussed how Holkham Hall is "absolutely" haunted. - Credit: Ian Burt

Holkham Hall, near Wells-next-the-Sea, was built in the 18th century and Lady Mary lived there in 1747 with her husband Edward Coke.

Lady Glenconner went into more detail with Mrs Kelly about the couple's time at Holkham.

She said: "She married Lord Coke, who was a gambler and a drunkard, and she refused to consummate the marriage.

"And in those days, big families like that got married in order to produce an heir.

"So he locked her up at Holkham for a whole year and her mother rescued her in the end

"But I think she comes back to haunt Holkham, she was obviously very unhappy there."

Lady Glenconner has written previously of how her sister would be inconsolable, crying and shaking after seeing Lady Mary. 

Staff claim the ghost can often be heard in the attic and the cellar, opening and slamming locked doors. 

