Lady Philippa Dannatt announced as the first woman to be Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk

The Queen has appointed Lady Philippa Dannatt as the first woman to become the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk.

A former High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt will succeed Sir Richard Jewson when he retires from the role on his 75th birthday, August 5.

The Queen's official representative in Norfolk, the role of Lord-Lieutenant is an unpaid and non-political role.

Following the announcement which was made by 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, May 28, Lady Dannatt said: "I am deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk in succession to Sir Richard Jewson who has done so much for this County over the fifteen years of his tenure."

Adding that she felt extremely privileged to have been given the role Lady Dannatt said she was looking forward to using the appointment to promote mental health fitness: "I very much look forward to serving the people of the County of Norfolk in the best way that I can.

"With the support of the Vice Lord-Lieutenant and the Deputy Lieutenants, I look forward to developing the work of the Lieutenancy, in particular encouraging volunteering within the County and also promoting mental health fitness especially amongst young people and those working in our farming communities," she said.

Lady Dannatt is a Lay Canon of Norwich Cathedral, vice president of the Soldiers' Sailors' and Airmens' Families Association (SSAFA) and a deputy chairman of its adoption panel.

She is also president of The Army Widow's association, president elect of The Norfolk Club and an active patron of numerous county based organisations, including a large number involved with mental health.

Born in Norfolk, Lady Dannatt has lived around the world and is married to Richard Dannatt, with whom she lives in Keswick.