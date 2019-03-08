Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lady Philippa Dannatt announced as the first woman to be Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:38 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 28 May 2019

Lady Philippa Dannatt who will become Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk on August 5, 2019. Picture: submitted

Lady Philippa Dannatt who will become Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk on August 5, 2019. Picture: submitted

Archant

The Queen has appointed Lady Philippa Dannatt as the first woman to become the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk.

A former High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt will succeed Sir Richard Jewson when he retires from the role on his 75th birthday, August 5.

The Queen's official representative in Norfolk, the role of Lord-Lieutenant is an unpaid and non-political role.

Following the announcement which was made by 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, May 28, Lady Dannatt said: "I am deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk in succession to Sir Richard Jewson who has done so much for this County over the fifteen years of his tenure."

You may also want to watch:

Adding that she felt extremely privileged to have been given the role Lady Dannatt said she was looking forward to using the appointment to promote mental health fitness: "I very much look forward to serving the people of the County of Norfolk in the best way that I can.

"With the support of the Vice Lord-Lieutenant and the Deputy Lieutenants, I look forward to developing the work of the Lieutenancy, in particular encouraging volunteering within the County and also promoting mental health fitness especially amongst young people and those working in our farming communities," she said.

Lady Dannatt is a Lay Canon of Norwich Cathedral, vice president of the Soldiers' Sailors' and Airmens' Families Association (SSAFA) and a deputy chairman of its adoption panel.

She is also president of The Army Widow's association, president elect of The Norfolk Club and an active patron of numerous county based organisations, including a large number involved with mental health.

Born in Norfolk, Lady Dannatt has lived around the world and is married to Richard Dannatt, with whom she lives in Keswick.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Cyclist injured in Norwich crash

A black BMW was involved in a crash with a cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists