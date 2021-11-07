News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Oak tree planted in Norfolk village for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Peter Steward

Published: 12:30 PM November 7, 2021
Parish councillor Jenny Walpole presents Lady Dannatt with a floral arrangement.

Parish councillor Jenny Walpole presents Lady Dannatt with a floral arrangement. - Credit: Peter Steward

A Norfolk village has kicked off its celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee early with the planting of an oak tree.

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, visited Hethersett to plant the parish council’s oak tree which has been taken from a cutting from a mature oak in the village.

Lady Dannatt was accompanied by one of Norfolk’s Deputy Lieutenant’s Thomas Courtauld. She also presented a plaque to chair of the parish council Adrienne Quinlan.

Lady Dannatt presents the plaque to chairman of Hethersett Parish Council Adrienne Quinlan.

Lady Dannatt presents the plaque to chairman of Hethersett Parish Council Adrienne Quinlan. - Credit: Peter Steward

Hethersett is one of 400 parishes to sign up to receive a plaque commissioned by the Lord Lieutenant which commemorates community resilience during the pandemic.

The project has been funded by private trusts and the Hethersett plaque will find a permanent home in the village hall.

The plaque includes the words: “Live your best and act your best and think your best today.”

Group picture of those that attended the tree planting.

Group picture of those that attended the tree planting. - Credit: Peter Steward

The planting was attended by Hethersett’s South Norfolk Council representatives David Bills and Adrian Dearnley, members of the parish council, parish clerk Annette Palmer and a number of residents.

Parish Councillor Jenny Walpole presented Lady Dannatt with a floral arrangement.

The tree is planted just a few metres from a more mature one which is blooming since being planted a number of years ago.

The new tree that has been planted.

The new tree that has been planted. - Credit: Peter Steward

Together the two trees could provide a leafy gateway for a small community orchard.

Parish councillor, Hethersett tree warden and leading environmentalist Dr Anne Edwards said: “The trees give us hope for the future.

"They represent the green shoots of growth as well as absorbing carbon dioxide. Oak trees have always been a symbol for Hethersett and are featured prominently on our village sign.”

Hethersett Parish Council’s oak tree has been planted to kick off celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Hethersett Parish Council’s oak tree has been planted to kick off celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Peter Steward

Hethersett Parish Council is lining up a number of celebrations for the Queen’s landmark year and these will include a major village event on June 5 featuring music and entertainment, a children’s disco, a fete with games and stalls, a walking trail and fancy dress competitions for all ages from under-fives to adults and also dogs.

On the following Thursday the Hethersett Hearts charity will be organising an afternoon tea for senior residents in the village hall.

