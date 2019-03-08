Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Women’s computer hacking club to launch in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:09 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 19 March 2019

Natasha Hales is the chapter lead on the Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society project. Photo: Courtesy of Natasha Hales

Natasha Hales is the chapter lead on the Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society project. Photo: Courtesy of Natasha Hales

Natasha Hales

A group that gives women the opportunity to engage with cyber security has its first Norwich meet up this week.

The Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society will meet every third Thursday of the month. Photo: Courtesy of Natasha HalesThe Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society will meet every third Thursday of the month. Photo: Courtesy of Natasha Hales

The Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society (LNHS) will meet for the first time at 6.30pm on Thursday, March 21 at Norwich City College.

With a focus on technical knowledge and learning, each meetup will follow a stage of Lockheed Martin’s Cyber Kill Chain, the chain of events that a hacker has to complete in order to deploy a cyber-attack.

Members will complete virtual cyber labs on the night, with activities ranging from finding vulnerabilities to checking logs to discover what happened in the event of a security breach.

Natasha Hales, 34, a computing lecturer at City College Norwich, started the group after approaching the director of the Ladies of London Hacking Society (LLHS) to ask for advice.

LLHS were able to share their framework and with their help Mrs Hales was able to found a Norwich group.

Mrs Hales said: “Although I am a computer scientist, I am a relative newcomer to the field of cyber security.

“I work very hard to increase my own skills and knowledge through lectures, conferences, reading, online study and learning from others.

“I have found that through my journey there have been a number of amazing experts that have helped me, but I couldn’t help but notice they were nearly all men.

“I wanted to create a group where women like myself could learn and share cyber security knowledge together in an open forum, where it was okay not to know everything and asking questions was welcomed.”

While the society is primarily for women, Mrs Hales explained the group would not be excluding men entirely.

She said: “To exclude anyone altogether would be to exclude valuable knowledge and support, but it is important to create a space that women feel safe and comfortable to learn in together and explore technical security.

“We welcome men to help us support the cause and male industry professionals are welcome to attend to give a talk, presentation or act in a mentoring capacity, subject to vetting.

“I look forward to hearing from anyone who feels they can contribute in that way.”

Ladies of Norwich Hacking Society will meet every third Thursday of the month, you can find their meetup.com page here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Multiplex cinema and hotel vision for car park

The former Battery Green multi storey car park in Lowestoft prior to its closure. Pictures: MICK HOWES

‘He will manage a top European club’ - Sky is the limit for Farke says City chief Webber

Sporting director Stuart Webber rateds Daniel Farke's work highly at Norwich City after brokering a new deal for the head coach Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

Jeyamalar Rajasingam who has appeard in court charged with the murder of her husband. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Prisoners given sleeping bags and ‘urban survival kits’ to help them prepare for homelessness

A homeless person sleeping rough on a bench outside Norwich City Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Farke’s on a horse? The story behind the chant bringing added fun to Norwich City’s promotion push

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08

Firefighters at gas explosion in Norwich

Emergency services at the scene of a gas explosion on Norvic Drive in Norwich. Picture Twitter/NorwichPolice

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists