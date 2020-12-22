Holiday lets agency criticises council for lack of Covid support

Published: 12:40 PM December 22, 2020

The co-owner of a north Norfolk holiday letting agency has hit out at what she sees as a lack of council support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Penny Jones, from Sheringham-based Crabpot Cottages, said the business was losing "tens of thousands" of pounds as it had shut voluntarily through November and December in order to help slow the spread of the virus and support the 'stay local' message.

But despite the financial hit they were taking, Mrs Jones said they had not been eligible for a government Local Restrictions Support Grant, which are distributed by authorities including North Norfolk District Council.

Mrs Jones said: "We're living on fresh air at the moment because the council have deemed us to be trading normally.

"We absolutely and completely support these travel restrictions. This is normally one of our busiest times of year. We're sticking to the rules, but unfortunately we aren't getting that support."

A spokesman from the council said they could not comment on individual claims or circumstances, but they had so far paid out £4.06 million from a total of £5.26 million they had received from the government for business grants.











