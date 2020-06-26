Girl, 11, who gained confidence through performing wins national competition

Lacey Anthony, 11, won the Theatretrain National one minute monologue competition. Picture: Theatretrain Kings Lynn Archant

An 11-year-old girl who has gained more confidence through performing has been crowned the winner of a national theatre competition.

Lacey Anthony, who attends Theatretrain King’s Lynn, won the Theatretrain National one minute monologue competition after being shortlisted to the final by a panel of professional actors.

The King’s Lynn student prepared a monologue on a “nightmare” looking into a house at Christmas time.

The competition saw children all over the UK enter their monologues, which had to be performed on camera.

Lacey was picked as the winner by Theatretrain patron Lucy Davis, who is famed for her roles in The Office, Shaun of the Dead and Wonder Woman.

The win was announced by Ms Davis on Theatretrain’s Facebook live stream, the actor said she had the “terrifying honour of picking the winner,” as all of the entries were of such a high standard.

She also wished Lacey luck in her acting career and hoped they would get to work together one day.

Laura Anthony, Lacey’s mum, said: “Watching Lacey succeed at something she is so passionate about makes us very proud.

“She has had a few knocks but always got back up and been more determined.

“Her confidence has gone from strength to strength and her monologue entry showed how she has grown and her acting skills have developed.

“We feel this is a result of attending Theatretrain and the guidance she receives from her teachers.

“Lacey was so shocked to get shortlisted, she was up against some amazing entries so to go on and win is something she is truly grateful for.”

The King’s Lynn group offers dance, drama and singing classes for six to 18 year olds.

Kate Whyborn, centre director, said: “We were so proud of all of our students that took up the challenge and entered the competition, as they all had to work from home with no guidance from their teachers and utilise all they had learned before lockdown.

“They rose to the challenge beautifully and produced work of an amazingly high quality.

“Lacey winning was the cherry on the cake and we cannot wait to celebrate with her when we can get back into class, well done Lacey.”