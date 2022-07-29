News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk's only Labour MP vows to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with unions

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:21 PM July 29, 2022
Clive Lewis MP has warned Labour resignations could lead to a longer Tory government. Photo: Neil Pe

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has vowed not to step away from picket lines amid the Sam Tarry controversy - Credit: Neil Perry

Norfolk's only Labour MP has vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with picketing unions following the sacking of party colleague Sam Tarry.

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, has consistently shown support on picket lines as workers look to gain improved rights, and has said this will not change admit the controversy in his party.

It comes after Mr Tarry was sacked as shadow minister for transport after appearing on a picket line with rail strikers, although Labour leader Keir Starmer later said Mr Tarry lost his role because he “booked himself on to media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof”.

Mr Lewis said: "I have been on the picket line with the CWU (the Communication Workers Union) today, I have been at previous picket lines with the RMT and ASRAF, and I will be at future ones.

"From my point of view, it is part and parcel of being a member of the Labour party. It is what the party was formed through and this changed the message in British politics.

"This is all about showing solidarity for working people in a time of rampant inflation after 12 years of real term pay cuts and austerity."

Mr Lewis said he felt the way inflation would be offset would be to "put money in the pockets of working people" - and that supporting unions was a way of making sure this happened.

Most Read

  1. 1 Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption
  2. 2 Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby
  3. 3 Ex-police chief accused of 'spite' in bizarre row over wall of hay bales
  1. 4 Part of A11 closed after crash between lorry and car
  2. 5 Caravan blocking lane on A47 after crash near Norwich
  3. 6 City agree $4m deal for Chilean midfielder - reports
  4. 7 Outrage as mock 'Molotov cocktails' found in tinder-dry field
  5. 8 Dog owners warned after 'deadly' blue algae found in Norfolk
  6. 9 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  7. 10 Burnt out house with no front door sold after bidding battle

He added: "Sam Tarry comes from a trade union background and he has made a choice to stand with working people.

"Millions of people are terrified about what bills the autumn will bring - they are really worried and it is so important the Labour party offers its solidarity through this.

"One of our party's principles is respect, but how can we have that unless we show respect to the people who put us into parliament?"

The MP, who previous stood for party leadership, said he was concerned about how the issue was impacting the party.

He said: "I am really worried that this issue is dividing the party and it really shouldn't - it should be a no-brainer.

"This is not 1997 with growth going through the roof. We've just had 12 years of austerity.

"The Labour party desperately needs to respond to how things are now, not how they were in 1995 or 1996."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Skygazing

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Gargle Hill in Thorpe St Andrew

Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Downham Market

Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon