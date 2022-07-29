Norfolk's only Labour MP vows to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with unions

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has vowed not to step away from picket lines amid the Sam Tarry controversy - Credit: Neil Perry

Norfolk's only Labour MP has vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with picketing unions following the sacking of party colleague Sam Tarry.

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, has consistently shown support on picket lines as workers look to gain improved rights, and has said this will not change admit the controversy in his party.

It comes after Mr Tarry was sacked as shadow minister for transport after appearing on a picket line with rail strikers, although Labour leader Keir Starmer later said Mr Tarry lost his role because he “booked himself on to media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof”.

Mr Lewis said: "I have been on the picket line with the CWU (the Communication Workers Union) today, I have been at previous picket lines with the RMT and ASRAF, and I will be at future ones.

"From my point of view, it is part and parcel of being a member of the Labour party. It is what the party was formed through and this changed the message in British politics.

"This is all about showing solidarity for working people in a time of rampant inflation after 12 years of real term pay cuts and austerity."

Mr Lewis said he felt the way inflation would be offset would be to "put money in the pockets of working people" - and that supporting unions was a way of making sure this happened.

He added: "Sam Tarry comes from a trade union background and he has made a choice to stand with working people.

"Millions of people are terrified about what bills the autumn will bring - they are really worried and it is so important the Labour party offers its solidarity through this.

"One of our party's principles is respect, but how can we have that unless we show respect to the people who put us into parliament?"

The MP, who previous stood for party leadership, said he was concerned about how the issue was impacting the party.

He said: "I am really worried that this issue is dividing the party and it really shouldn't - it should be a no-brainer.

"This is not 1997 with growth going through the roof. We've just had 12 years of austerity.

"The Labour party desperately needs to respond to how things are now, not how they were in 1995 or 1996."