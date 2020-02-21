Tributes to 'kind, loving man' who died in A47 crash

Kyran Binns, who died after his van collided with a lorry on the A47 at Scarning Picture: Supplied by the Binns Family Archant

Tributes were paid to a "thoughtful, loving, generous" young man at an inquest into his death.

Quality controller Kyran Binns, 25, was driving a Citroen Berlingo van when it collided with a lorry on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham, just after 6am on August 29.

Mr Binns, of Deerfield Road, March, Cambs, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the hearing at King's Lynn on Friday was told.

Afterwards, his mother Sharon Leggett said: "Kyran was thoughtful, loving, generous, hardworking and determined in all that he did.

"He had a passion for football and for making others laugh. He would always light up the room with a smile on his face.

"Kyran would do anything for anybody, he had a great heart and nothing was too much trouble for him when it came to helping others.

"He will be missed immensely by so many and will forever be in our hearts."

In a statement, Mr Binns' brother Ayden said Kyran's workplace had changed to Shipdam, near Dereham, a few days before the crash and that he had used a satnav on his phone to find it.

Raymond Goodwin, 52, was driving an articulated lorry carrying aggregate along the A47 in the opposite direction, towards Swaffham, when he saw a white van drifting into his lane.

"I braked and swerved to the right," he said. "There was then a horrific bang and frontal impact."

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Binns died from multiple injuries.

Toxicology tests revealed an alcohol level of more than twice the drink-drive limit in his blood and traces of cocaine.

PC Lee Smart said in a report: "It would seem likely that his consumption of alcohol and cocaine may have reduced his alertness and ability to concentrate fully on controlling his vehicle."

Officers later found his phone had taken a screen shot at the time of the crash which required two buttons to be pressed simultaneously.

PC Smart said Mr Binns was likely to have been distracted by his phone in the moments leading up to the collision.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded his death was a result of a road traffic collision.

"I'm also satisfied alcohol, cocaine and the use of his phone at the time contributed to the collision taking place," she said.